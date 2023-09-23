MEAC Games Today: How to Watch MEAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 4
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Seeking details on how to watch all of the Week 4 college football matchups? Below, we highlight how you can catch all five games involving teams from the MEAC.
MEAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils vs. North Carolina Central Eagles
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Delaware State Hornets at Miami (OH) RedHawks
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Norfolk State Spartans at Towson Tigers
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|FloSports (Live stream on Fubo)
|Albany (NY) Great Danes at Morgan State Bears
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Citadel Bulldogs at South Carolina State Bulldogs
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
