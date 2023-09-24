Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds play Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

The Pirates have been listed as +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Reds (-190). An 11-run total has been set for the contest.

Reds vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -190 +155 11 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

The Reds and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have put together a 20-18 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 52.6% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, Cincinnati has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Reds' implied win probability is 65.5%.

Cincinnati has had an over/under set by bookmakers 155 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 76 of those games (76-77-2).

The Reds have covered 50% of their games this season, going 6-6-0 against the spread.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-43 42-34 26-34 52-43 55-53 23-24

