Spencer Steer will lead the way for the Cincinnati Reds (79-77) on Sunday, September 24, when they match up with Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-81) at Great American Ball Park at 1:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Reds as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +155 moneyline odds. The over/under is 11 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Brandon Williamson - CIN (4-5, 4.47 ERA) vs Quinn Priester - PIT (3-2, 8.61 ERA)

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Reds Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -190 +155 - 11 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have been favored 38 times and won 20, or 52.6%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Reds have a record of 2-1 (66.7%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds were the moneyline favorite three times in the last 10 games, but they lost every matchup.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 123 games this year and have walked away with the win 54 times (43.9%) in those games.

The Pirates have a mark of 9-11 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

