Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Bengals vs. Rams Monday Night Football Game – Week 3
The Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) host the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Paycor Stadium on Monday, September 25, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.
When is Bengals vs. Rams?
- Game Date: Monday, September 25, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Los Angeles 22 - Cincinnati 21
- Looking at this game's moneyline, the Bengals' implied win probability is 60.8%.
- The Bengals finished with a 10-3 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 76.9% of those games).
- Cincinnati finished 11-3 last year (winning 78.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.
- The Rams were underdogs in 12 games last season and won two (16.7%) of those contests.
- Los Angeles had a record of 2-5 when it was set as an underdog of +130 or more by oddsmakers last season.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Los Angeles (+3)
- The Bengals' record against the spread last season was 12-4-0.
- As 3-point or greater favorites, Cincinnati went 9-5 against the spread last season.
- Rams posted a 6-9-2 record against the spread last year.
- Los Angeles had an ATS record of 4-2-2 as underdogs of 3 points or greater last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (45)
- The two teams averaged a combined 0.8 less points per game (44.2) a season ago than this game's over/under of 45 points.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 2.3 less points per game (42.7) last season than this matchup's total of 45 points.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bengals games.
- The Rams and their opponent combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
