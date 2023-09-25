How to Watch Bengals vs. Rams Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 3
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) and the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) meet at Paycor Stadium on Monday, September 25, 2023.
We provide more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Rams
- When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
Bengals Insights (2022)
- The Bengals put up 3.5 more points per game (26.1) than the Rams surrendered (22.6) last year.
- The Bengals racked up 360.5 yards per game last year, just 19.4 more than the 341.1 the Rams allowed per outing.
- Cincinnati rushed for 95.5 yards per game last season, 19.6 fewer than the 115.1 Los Angeles allowed per outing.
- The Bengals turned the ball over 18 times last season, four fewer than the Rams forced turnovers (22).
Bengals Home Performance (2022)
- At home, the Bengals scored 28.7 points per game and conceded 18. That's more than they scored overall (26.1), but less than they allowed (20.1).
- At home, the Bengals racked up 407.9 yards per game and conceded 309.4. That's more than they gained overall (360.5), but less than they allowed (335.7).
- In home games, Cincinnati accumulated 284.7 passing yards per game and gave up 216.6. That's more than it gained overall (265), and less than it allowed (229.1).
- The Bengals accumulated 123.1 rushing yards per game at home (27.6 more than their overall average), and conceded 92.9 at home (13.7 less than overall).
- The Bengals' offensive third-down percentage at home (50.5%) was higher than their overall average (46.1%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (32.9%) was lower than overall (39.6%).
Bengals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at Cleveland
|L 24-3
|CBS
|9/17/2023
|Baltimore
|L 27-24
|CBS
|9/25/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|ESPN
|10/1/2023
|at Tennessee
|-
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at Arizona
|-
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|Seattle
|-
|CBS
