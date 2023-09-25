Will Irvin Smith Jr. Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Irvin Smith Jr. was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals' Week 3 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. If you're looking for Smith's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at season stats, Smith has been targeted nine times and has five catches for 27 yards (5.4 per reception) and zero TDs.
Irvin Smith Jr. Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- No other receiver is on the injury report for the Bengals.
Bengals vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Day: September 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
Smith 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|9
|5
|27
|12
|0
|5.4
Smith Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|5
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|4
|2
|10
|0
