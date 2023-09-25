Ja'Marr Chase will be up against the fourth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Chase's 10 catches (on 17 targets) have netted him 70 yards (to average 35 per game).

Chase vs. the Rams

Chase vs the Rams (since 2021): 1 GP / 89 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 89 REC YPG / REC TD Los Angeles has not allowed 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

One player has hauled in a TD pass against the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 150.5 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the fourth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

Opponents of the Rams have scored one touchdown through the air (0.5 per game). The Rams' defense is first in the league in that category.

Ja'Marr Chase Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 78.5 (-118)

Chase Receiving Insights

In two games this season, Chase has not gone over on a receiving yards prop bet.

Chase has 23.3% of his team's target share (17 targets on 73 passing attempts).

He is averaging 4.1 yards per target (137th in league play), picking up 70 yards on 17 passes thrown his way.

Having played two games this season, Chase has not tallied a TD reception.

Chase has been targeted four times in the red zone (30.8% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts).

Chase's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 5 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/10/2023 Week 1 9 TAR / 5 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

