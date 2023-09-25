Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres will play LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Monday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Padres vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Padres Batting & Pitching Performance

The Padres are 13th in baseball with 202 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

San Diego's .417 slugging percentage is 13th in baseball.

The Padres are 19th in MLB with a .244 batting average.

San Diego is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (731 total).

The Padres rank seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Padres strike out 8 times per game, the seventh-best average in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by San Diego's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.

San Diego has a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Padres have the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.280).

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 169 home runs.

San Francisco is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

The Giants have a team batting average of just .238 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

San Francisco has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 664 (4.3 per game).

The Giants have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

The Giants rank 25th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

San Francisco strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

San Francisco has the 13th-ranked ERA (4.10) in the majors this season.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of 1.262 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher

Blake Snell (14-9 with a 2.38 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 174 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 32nd of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw seven scoreless innings without giving up a hit.

Snell is aiming to register his ninth straight quality start in this outing.

Snell will try to pitch five or more innings for his 23rd straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

He is trying to keep a streak of two games without allowing an earned run alive.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Webb (10-13) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Webb has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 32 chances this season.

Padres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Padres Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Rockies W 2-0 Home Blake Snell Ryan Feltner 9/20/2023 Rockies W 3-2 Home Seth Lugo Chase Anderson 9/22/2023 Cardinals W 4-2 Home Matt Waldron Dakota Hudson 9/23/2023 Cardinals L 5-2 Home Nick Martínez Jake Woodford 9/24/2023 Cardinals W 12-2 Home Michael Wacha Drew Rom 9/25/2023 Giants - Away Blake Snell Logan Webb 9/26/2023 Giants - Away Seth Lugo Kyle Harrison 9/27/2023 Giants - Away Matt Waldron Sean Manaea 9/29/2023 White Sox - Away Nick Martínez Dylan Cease 9/30/2023 White Sox - Away Michael Wacha Mike Clevinger 10/1/2023 White Sox - Away Blake Snell José Ureña

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-1 Away Logan Webb Merrill Kelly 9/21/2023 Dodgers L 7-2 Away Kyle Harrison Emmet Sheehan 9/22/2023 Dodgers W 5-1 Away Sean Manaea Caleb Ferguson 9/23/2023 Dodgers L 7-0 Away John Brebbia Clayton Kershaw 9/24/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away Ryan Walker Lance Lynn 9/25/2023 Padres - Home Logan Webb Blake Snell 9/26/2023 Padres - Home Kyle Harrison Seth Lugo 9/27/2023 Padres - Home Sean Manaea Matt Waldron 9/29/2023 Dodgers - Home - Lance Lynn 9/30/2023 Dodgers - Home - Clayton Kershaw 10/1/2023 Dodgers - Home Logan Webb Bobby Miller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.