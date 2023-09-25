Tee Higgins has a tough matchup when his Cincinnati Bengals face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Rams concede 150.5 passing yards per game, fourth-best in the league.

Higgins' eight catches have turned into a team-best 89 yards (44.5 per game) and two TDs this season. He has been targeted on 20 occasions.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Higgins and the Bengals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Higgins vs. the Rams

Higgins vs the Rams (since 2021): 1 GP / 100 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 100 REC YPG / REC TD Los Angeles has not given up 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

The Rams have allowed one opposing player to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Los Angeles on the season.

Higgins will play against the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this week. The Rams give up 150.5 passing yards per contest.

The Rams have the No. 1 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding one this season (0.5 per game).

Watch Bengals vs Rams on Fubo!

Tee Higgins Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 66.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Higgins with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Higgins Receiving Insights

Higgins has gone over on his receiving yards prop in one of two games (50.0%).

Higgins has been targeted on 20 of his team's 73 passing attempts this season (27.4% target share).

He has been targeted 20 times, averaging 4.5 yards per target (130th in NFL).

Higgins has had a touchdown catch in one of two games this season. On that occasion, he scored more than one TD.

He has two total touchdowns this season (100.0% of his team's two offensive TDs).

Higgins (four red zone targets) has been targeted 30.8% of the time in the red zone (13 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Higgins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 9/17/2023 Week 2 12 TAR / 8 REC / 89 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/10/2023 Week 1 8 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.