On Tuesday, Jake Fraley (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is batting .259 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 37 walks.

Fraley has picked up a hit in 57.4% of his 108 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.4% of them.

He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (14 of 108), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 42 games this year (38.9%), Fraley has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (14.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season (28.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 47 .257 AVG .262 .325 OBP .365 .471 SLG .421 22 XBH 11 9 HR 6 33 RBI 32 41/14 K/BB 30/23 8 SB 13

Guardians Pitching Rankings