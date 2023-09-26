Jonathan India vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India (.135 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double) against the Pirates.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India has 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 49 walks while batting .242.
- In 67.0% of his 115 games this season, India has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (14 of 115), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- India has driven home a run in 37 games this season (32.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 57 of 115 games this year, and more than once 12 times.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|55
|.272
|AVG
|.213
|.377
|OBP
|.290
|.441
|SLG
|.360
|22
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|29
|47/30
|K/BB
|58/19
|8
|SB
|4
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Guardians are sending Giolito (8-14) to the mound to make his 32nd start of the season. He is 8-14 with a 4.70 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 176 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.70), 34th in WHIP (1.267), and 11th in K/9 (10).
