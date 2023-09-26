On Tuesday, Luke Maile (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Pirates.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is batting .231 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.

In 44.8% of his games this season (30 of 67), Maile has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (11.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Maile has an RBI in 12 of 67 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 16 games this season (23.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .226 AVG .237 .294 OBP .326 .301 SLG .474 3 XBH 12 2 HR 3 7 RBI 15 28/7 K/BB 19/7 1 SB 0

