Spencer Steer vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Spencer Steer (.611 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.357), slugging percentage (.456) and OPS (.813) this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 48th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
- Steer has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 152 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.6% of them.
- Looking at the 152 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 22 of them (14.5%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has driven in a run in 59 games this season (38.8%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 63 games this season (41.4%), including eight multi-run games (5.3%).
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|74
|.277
|AVG
|.262
|.365
|OBP
|.349
|.440
|SLG
|.472
|25
|XBH
|34
|10
|HR
|12
|39
|RBI
|44
|60/34
|K/BB
|73/34
|10
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.95 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.1 per game).
- Giolito makes the start for the Guardians, his 32nd of the season. He is 8-14 with a 4.70 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 176 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.70), 34th in WHIP (1.267), and 11th in K/9 (10) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.