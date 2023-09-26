TJ Friedl vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TJ Friedl -- batting .375 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Cleveland Guardians, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, on September 26 at 6:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI) in his previous game against the Pirates.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 132 hits, which leads Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .280 with 46 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 45th in slugging.
- Friedl will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 with three homers in his last games.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 133 games this year, with multiple hits in 30.1% of them.
- Looking at the 133 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (12.8%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Friedl has had at least one RBI in 31.6% of his games this season (42 of 133), with two or more RBI 13 times (9.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 54 of 133 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|64
|.291
|AVG
|.270
|.365
|OBP
|.342
|.561
|SLG
|.378
|30
|XBH
|16
|13
|HR
|4
|41
|RBI
|22
|48/23
|K/BB
|39/22
|12
|SB
|12
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- The Guardians surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Guardians are sending Giolito (8-14) to the mound for his 32nd start of the season. He is 8-14 with a 4.70 ERA and 195 strikeouts through 176 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 4.70 ERA ranks 39th, 1.267 WHIP ranks 34th, and 10 K/9 ranks 11th.
