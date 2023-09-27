Bengals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Cincinnati Bengals right now have the eighth-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +1800.
Bengals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +350
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800
Cincinnati Betting Insights
- Cincinnati went 12-2-1 ATS last season.
- Bengals games hit the over six out of 16 times last season.
- From an offensive standpoint, Cincinnati ranked eighth in the NFL with 360.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 16th in total defense (335.7 yards allowed per contest).
- The Bengals went 6-1 at home last year and 6-3 on the road.
- Cincinnati won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 11-2 as the favored team.
- In the AFC North the Bengals were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-3.
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow had 35 TD passes and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 68.3% of his throws for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game).
- Also, Burrow ran for 257 yards and five TDs.
- On the ground, Joe Mixon scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 814 yards (58.1 per game).
- In addition, Mixon had 60 receptions for 441 yards and two touchdowns.
- Ja'Marr Chase had 87 catches for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.
- Tee Higgins had 74 catches for 1,029 yards (73.5 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.
- Logan Wilson compiled one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games last year.
Bengals Player Futures
2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Browns
|L 24-3
|+2500
|2
|September 17
|Ravens
|L 27-24
|+1600
|3
|September 25
|Rams
|W 19-16
|+10000
|4
|October 1
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|6
|October 15
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ 49ers
|-
|+550
|9
|November 5
|Bills
|-
|+900
|10
|November 12
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|11
|November 16
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
|12
|November 26
|Steelers
|-
|+3500
|13
|December 4
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|14
|December 10
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|15
|December 17
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 23
|@ Steelers
|-
|+3500
|17
|December 31
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|18
|January 7
|Browns
|-
|+2500
Odds are current as of September 27 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
