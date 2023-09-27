Joey Votto vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Joey Votto (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is batting .203 with six doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.
- Votto has gotten a hit in 27 of 63 games this year (42.9%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (20.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (19.0%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his plate appearances.
- Votto has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
- In 36.5% of his games this year (23 of 63), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|27
|.173
|AVG
|.237
|.300
|OBP
|.333
|.373
|SLG
|.505
|8
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|20
|32/14
|K/BB
|29/13
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 170 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Guardians will send Bieber (5-6) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed a 3.91 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.