Spencer Steer -- batting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on September 27 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a triple and an RBI against the Guardians.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .356, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .457.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 51st in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.

Steer has had a hit in 98 of 153 games this year (64.1%), including multiple hits 42 times (27.5%).

In 22 games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.4%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

Steer has had at least one RBI in 39.2% of his games this year (60 of 153), with more than one RBI 20 times (13.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 64 games this year (41.8%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 75 .277 AVG .261 .365 OBP .347 .440 SLG .474 25 XBH 35 10 HR 12 39 RBI 45 60/34 K/BB 75/34 10 SB 5

Guardians Pitching Rankings