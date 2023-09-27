Spencer Steer vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Steer -- batting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on September 27 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a triple and an RBI against the Guardians.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .356, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .457.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 51st in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.
- Steer has had a hit in 98 of 153 games this year (64.1%), including multiple hits 42 times (27.5%).
- In 22 games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.4%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Steer has had at least one RBI in 39.2% of his games this year (60 of 153), with more than one RBI 20 times (13.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 64 games this year (41.8%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|75
|.277
|AVG
|.261
|.365
|OBP
|.347
|.440
|SLG
|.474
|25
|XBH
|35
|10
|HR
|12
|39
|RBI
|45
|60/34
|K/BB
|75/34
|10
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bieber (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 122 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty went five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 3.91 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.