MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Thursday, September 28
The Chicago Cubs versus the Atlanta Braves is one of many solid options on today's MLB schedule.
In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about today's MLB action here. Check out the links below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Detroit Tigers (74-83) face the Kansas City Royals (54-103)
The Royals will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET. Click here to read more about this game
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.234 AVG, 29 HR, 91 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.277 AVG, 29 HR, 93 RBI)
The Minnesota Twins (85-73) play the Oakland Athletics (48-110)
The Athletics will look to pick up a road win at Target Field against the Twins on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Max Kepler (.258 AVG, 23 HR, 62 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.245 AVG, 29 HR, 67 RBI)
|MIN Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-277
|+225
|8.5
The Chicago White Sox (60-98) play the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-74)
The Diamondbacks will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.261 AVG, 20 HR, 78 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.287 AVG, 25 HR, 75 RBI)
|ARI Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-160
|+136
|9
The Detroit Tigers (74-83) face the Kansas City Royals (54-103)
The Royals hope to get a road victory at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Thursday at 3:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.234 AVG, 29 HR, 91 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.277 AVG, 29 HR, 93 RBI)
The Milwaukee Brewers (89-69) play the St. Louis Cardinals (69-89)
The Cardinals will take to the field at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.275 AVG, 19 HR, 76 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.267 AVG, 25 HR, 79 RBI)
|MIL Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-192
|+163
|7.5
The Philadelphia Phillies (89-69) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-84)
The Pirates will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Thursday at 6:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Trea Turner (.263 AVG, 26 HR, 76 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.266 AVG, 24 HR, 83 RBI)
The Baltimore Orioles (99-59) face the Boston Red Sox (76-82)
The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Thursday at 6:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.276 AVG, 20 HR, 79 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.270 AVG, 33 HR, 98 RBI)
|BAL Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-121
|+102
|7
The Toronto Blue Jays (87-71) play host to the New York Yankees (81-77)
The Yankees will look to pick up a road win at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Thursday at 7:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.263 AVG, 26 HR, 94 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.272 AVG, 25 HR, 66 RBI)
|TOR Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-187
|+158
|8.5
The New York Mets (72-86) host the Miami Marlins (82-76)
The Marlins will hit the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.254 AVG, 30 HR, 96 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.353 AVG, 10 HR, 69 RBI)
|MIA Moneyline
|NYM Moneyline
|Total
|-134
|+114
|7.5
The Atlanta Braves (102-56) play host to the Chicago Cubs (82-76)
The Cubs will hit the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.336 AVG, 41 HR, 104 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.310 AVG, 26 HR, 96 RBI)
|ATL Moneyline
|CHC Moneyline
|Total
|-148
|+126
|9.5
The Colorado Rockies (57-101) play host to the Los Angeles Dodgers (98-60)
The Dodgers will take to the field at Coors Field against the Rockies on Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.243 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.309 AVG, 39 HR, 106 RBI)
The Seattle Mariners (85-73) play host to the Texas Rangers (89-69)
The Rangers will hit the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.280 AVG, 31 HR, 102 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 29 HR, 99 RBI)
|SEA Moneyline
|TEX Moneyline
|Total
|-122
|+103
|7.5
