How to Bet

If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting registered is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and ensure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app take you through the registration process.

Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a better payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Games to Bet on Today

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York TV Channel: SNY (Watch on Fubo)

SNY (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Marlins (-135)

Marlins (-135) Moneyline Underdog: Mets (+115)

Mets (+115) Total: 7.5

Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: BSN (Watch on Fubo)

BSN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Twins (-275)

Twins (-275) Moneyline Underdog: Athletics (+220)

Athletics (+220) Total: 8

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW (Watch on Fubo)

ROOT Sports NW (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Mariners (-115)

Mariners (-115) Moneyline Underdog: Rangers (-105)

Rangers (-105) Total: 7.5

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-PH (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Phillies (-225)

Phillies (-225) Moneyline Underdog: Pirates (+180)

Pirates (+180) Total: 8

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Western Kentucky (-7)

Western Kentucky (-7) Western Kentucky Moneyline: -275

-275 Middle Tennessee Moneyline: +220

+220 Total: 59.5

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland TV Channel: MASN (Watch on Fubo)

MASN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Orioles (-125)

Orioles (-125) Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox (+105)

Red Sox (+105) Total: 7.5

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago White Sox

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: MLB Network (Watch on Fubo)

MLB Network (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks (-185)

Diamondbacks (-185) Moneyline Underdog: White Sox (+150)

White Sox (+150) Total: 9

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SNET (Watch on Fubo)

SNET (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays (-185)

Blue Jays (-185) Moneyline Underdog: Yankees (+150)

Yankees (+150) Total: 8.5

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: BSWI (Watch on Fubo)

BSWI (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Brewers (-250)

Brewers (-250) Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals (+190)

Cardinals (+190) Total: 8

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: SportsNet RM (Watch on Fubo)

SportsNet RM (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers (-225)

Dodgers (-225) Moneyline Underdog: Rockies (+180)

Rockies (+180) Total: 11.5

