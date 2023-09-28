Ohio BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Ohio BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting registered is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and ensure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app take you through the registration process.
Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.
Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a better payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.
The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!
Games to Bet on Today
Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Location: Queens, New York
- TV Channel: SNY (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Marlins (-135)
- Moneyline Underdog: Mets (+115)
- Total: 7.5
Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: BSN (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Twins (-275)
- Moneyline Underdog: Athletics (+220)
- Total: 8
Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Mariners (-115)
- Moneyline Underdog: Rangers (-105)
- Total: 7.5
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Phillies (-225)
- Moneyline Underdog: Pirates (+180)
- Total: 8
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Western Kentucky (-7)
- Western Kentucky Moneyline: -275
- Middle Tennessee Moneyline: +220
- Total: 59.5
Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- TV Channel: MASN (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Orioles (-125)
- Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox (+105)
- Total: 7.5
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago White Sox
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: MLB Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks (-185)
- Moneyline Underdog: White Sox (+150)
- Total: 9
New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SNET (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays (-185)
- Moneyline Underdog: Yankees (+150)
- Total: 8.5
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: BSWI (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Brewers (-250)
- Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals (+190)
- Total: 8
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers (-225)
- Moneyline Underdog: Rockies (+180)
- Total: 11.5
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
