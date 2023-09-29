How to Watch the Bundesliga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, September 29
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Borussia Dortmund and TSG Hoffenheim square off for the only matchup on the Bundesliga slate today.
If you're searching for live coverage of today's Bundesliga play, we've got you covered. Check out the links below.
Bundesliga Streaming Live Today
Watch TSG Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund (3-2-0) travels to match up with TSG Hoffenheim (4-0-1) at Rhein-Neckar-Arena in Sinsheim.
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Borussia Dortmund (+110)
- Underdog: TSG Hoffenheim (+185)
- Draw: (+300)
