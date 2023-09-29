Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Butler County, Ohio, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Butler County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Cincinnati Princeton High School at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Fairfield, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Hills at Lakota West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: West Chester, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Talawanda High School at Ross High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- Conference: Southwest Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edgewood High School - Trenton at Northwest High School - Cincinnati
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Southwest Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eaton at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Monroe, OH
- Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Badin High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Conference: Greater Catholic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
