The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-2) visit the BYU Cougars (3-1) on Friday, September 29, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 rivals at LaVell Edwards Stadium. BYU is a 1.5-point underdog. The total for this game has been set at 48.5 points.

Cincinnati is averaging 30.8 points per game on offense this season (57th in the FBS), and is surrendering 21.3 points per game (51st) on the other side of the ball. BYU ranks 24th-worst in total yards per game (324.5), but it has been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 45th in the FBS with 326.5 total yards ceded per contest.

Cincinnati vs. BYU Game Info

Game Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

LaVell Edwards Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Cincinnati vs BYU Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cincinnati -1.5 -110 -110 48.5 -110 -110 -125 +105

Cincinnati Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Bearcats have covered the spread once when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Cincinnati has hit the over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

Cincinnati has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Cincinnati has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bearcats have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has thrown for 970 yards, completing 62.1% of his passes and tossing seven touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 186 yards (46.5 ypg) on 55 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Corey Kiner has 328 rushing yards on 57 carries with two touchdowns.

Xzavier Henderson's leads his squad with 340 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 23 receptions (out of 33 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Braden Smith has hauled in 13 receptions totaling 198 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dee Wiggins' 13 grabs have turned into 187 yards and one touchdown.

Dontay Corleone paces the team with two sacks, and also has three TFL and eight tackles.

Cincinnati's top-tackler, Deshawn Pace, has 13 tackles, one TFL, and 0.5 sacks this year.

Bryon Threats has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 11 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and two passes defended to his name.

