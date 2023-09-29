Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Franklin County, Ohio this week? We've got you covered.
Franklin County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Grove City High School at Westerville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marysville High School at Dublin Jerome High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Dublin, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Delaware Hayes at Westerville South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Westerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Big Walnut at Worthington Kilbourne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Worthington, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canal Winchester High School at Westerville North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gahanna Lincoln High School at New Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: New Albany, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harvest Preparatory at St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Columbus, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dover High School at St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Columbus, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buckeye Valley High School at St. Charles Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Columbus, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Linden McKinley at Granville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Granville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
