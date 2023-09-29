Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Fulton County, Ohio. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Fulton County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Delta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Delta, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
