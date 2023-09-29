Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Hamilton County, Ohio. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Hamilton County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Reading High School at Indian Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Cincinnati Hills League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cincinnati Princeton High School at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Fairfield, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Hills at Lakota West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: West Chester, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mason High School at Colerain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Taylor at Finneytown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Cincinnati Hills League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edgewood High School - Trenton at Northwest High School - Cincinnati
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Southwest Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Little Miami at Anderson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loveland at Turpin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Eastern Cincinnati Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lebanon at West Clermont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
