Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hardin County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hardin County, Ohio has high school football games on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Hardin County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Hardin Northern at Ridgemont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Mt. Victory, OH
- Conference: Northwest Central Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kenton High School at Wapakoneta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Wapakoneta, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
