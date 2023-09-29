Louisville vs. NC State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Friday, September 29
Based on our computer model, the Louisville Cardinals will defeat the NC State Wolfpack when the two teams come together at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium on Friday, September 29, which kicks off at 7:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
Louisville vs. NC State Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|NC State (+3.5)
|Over (55.5)
|Louisville 29, NC State 28
Week 5 Predictions
Louisville Betting Info (2023)
- The Cardinals have a 63.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Cardinals have won twice against the spread this year.
- Louisville is 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Louisville has had two games (out of four) go over the total this year.
- The over/under for this game is 55.5 points, three more than the average point total for Louisville games this season.
NC State Betting Info (2023)
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Wolfpack.
- The Wolfpack are winless against the spread so far this season (0-3-0).
- NC State is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season.
- Out of Wolfpack three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).
- The average point total for the NC State this year is seven points less than this game's over/under.
Cardinals vs. Wolfpack 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Louisville
|43
|19
|56
|14
|--
|--
|NC State
|29.3
|21.8
|34.5
|26
|24
|17.5
