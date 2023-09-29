Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Madison County, Ohio is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Madison County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Greenon at Madison-Plains High school
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: London, OH
- Conference: Ohio Heritage Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clermont Northeastern at Bethel Tate
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Bethel, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
