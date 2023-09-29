Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Putnam County, Ohio this week? We have what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Putnam County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Ottawa-Glandorf High School at Van Wert

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Van Wert, OH

Van Wert, OH Conference: Western Buckeye League

Western Buckeye League How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbus Grove at Leipsic