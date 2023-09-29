Tyler Stephenson vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Tyler Stephenson is available when the Cincinnati Reds take on Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
In his last action (on September 24 against the Pirates) he went 0-for-4.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .248 with 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 47 walks.
- Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 60.6% of his games this year (80 of 132), with more than one hit 27 times (20.5%).
- In 9.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 40 games this season (30.3%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (8.3%).
- In 35.6% of his games this season (47 of 132), he has scored, and in eight of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|65
|.252
|AVG
|.244
|.337
|OBP
|.310
|.399
|SLG
|.359
|16
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|26
|60/27
|K/BB
|73/20
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- Woodford gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.09 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went 3 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 5.09 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .301 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.