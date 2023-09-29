Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Van Wert County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football games in Van Wert County, Ohio this week? We have you covered here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Van Wert County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
St. John's at Coldwater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Coldwater, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ottawa-Glandorf High School at Van Wert
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Van Wert, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.