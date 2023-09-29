Will Benson vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Will Benson -- with an on-base percentage of .267 in his past 10 games, 90 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the hill, on September 29 at 8:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has 15 doubles, seven triples, 11 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .264.
- Benson has picked up a hit in 49.0% of his 102 games this season, with multiple hits in 14.7% of them.
- In 11 games this season, he has homered (10.8%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 18 games this season (17.6%), Benson has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36.3% of his games this season (37 of 102), with two or more runs nine times (8.8%).
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|52
|.234
|AVG
|.289
|.340
|OBP
|.373
|.500
|SLG
|.477
|17
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|13
|54/20
|K/BB
|48/20
|8
|SB
|9
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.70 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- Woodford (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.09 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 5.09 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .301 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.