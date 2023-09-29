Will Benson -- with an on-base percentage of .267 in his past 10 games, 90 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the hill, on September 29 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has 15 doubles, seven triples, 11 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .264.

Benson has picked up a hit in 49.0% of his 102 games this season, with multiple hits in 14.7% of them.

In 11 games this season, he has homered (10.8%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 18 games this season (17.6%), Benson has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36.3% of his games this season (37 of 102), with two or more runs nine times (8.8%).

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 52 .234 AVG .289 .340 OBP .373 .500 SLG .477 17 XBH 16 8 HR 3 17 RBI 13 54/20 K/BB 48/20 8 SB 9

