Best Bets & Odds for the Akron vs. Buffalo Game – Saturday, September 30
MAC opponents will do battle when the Akron Zips (1-3) face the Buffalo Bulls (0-4) at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field in Akron, Ohio. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Akron vs. Buffalo? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
When and Where is Akron vs. Buffalo?
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Akron, Ohio
- Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Akron 33, Buffalo 27
- Akron is the moneyline favorite in its first game this season.
- The Zips have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.
- Buffalo has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.
- The Bulls have not won as an underdog of +120 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Zips have an implied win probability of 59.2%.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Akron (-3)
- Akron has two wins versus the spread in three games this year.
- Thus far in 2023 Buffalo has two wins against the spread.
- The Bulls have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).
Parlay your bets together on the Akron vs. Buffalo matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (55.5)
- Akron and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 55.5 points once this season.
- There have been three Buffalo games that have finished with a combined score higher than 55.5 points this season.
- Together, the two teams combine for 48.6 points per game, 6.9 points fewer than the point total of 55.5 for this contest.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Akron
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.8
|49.8
|Implied Total AVG
|33.7
|33.7
|ATS Record
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
Buffalo
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55
|54.5
|55.5
|Implied Total AVG
|35.8
|34
|37.5
|ATS Record
|2-2-0
|0-2-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-0-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-1
|0-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.