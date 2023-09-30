The No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1) hit the road for an SEC showdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

On defense, Alabama has been a top-25 unit, ranking 17th-best by surrendering only 13.5 points per game. The offense ranks 61st (30.3 points per game). Mississippi State is compiling 30.8 points per game on offense this season (58th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 27.3 points per game (87th-ranked) on defense.

We provide more details below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

Alabama Mississippi State 364.8 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388 (84th) 307.5 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.3 (86th) 161.5 (61st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.3 (83rd) 203.3 (100th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.8 (58th) 4 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (12th) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (37th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has thrown for 674 yards (168.5 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 120 rushing yards on 38 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has carried the ball 52 times for a team-high 263 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

Roydell Williams has carried the ball 38 times for 198 yards (49.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton's leads his squad with 189 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on eight catches (out of 11 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has reeled in 11 passes while averaging 40.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Amari Niblack has been the target of eight passes and compiled five receptions for 97 yards, an average of 24.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has compiled 979 yards (244.8 per game) while completing 60.7% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks has run the ball 63 times for 352 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 105 yards.

Michael Wright has taken 10 carries and totaled 95 yards with one touchdown.

Lideatrick Griffin has totaled 20 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 388 (97 yards per game). He's been targeted 25 times and has three touchdowns.

Justin Robinson has racked up 144 receiving yards (36 yards per game) on 12 receptions.

Zavion Thomas has racked up 108 reciving yards (27 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Alabama or Mississippi State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.