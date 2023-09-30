The Bowling Green Falcons (1-3) will look to upset the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The Yellow Jackets are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 22.5 points. The over/under is set at 51.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia Tech vs. Bowling Green matchup.

Bowling Green vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bowling Green vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Tech Moneyline Bowling Green Moneyline BetMGM Georgia Tech (-22.5) 51.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia Tech (-22.5) 51.5 -2100 +1000 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Bowling Green vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Bowling Green has won one game against the spread this year.

The Falcons have been an underdog by 22.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Georgia Tech has won two games against the spread this season.

Bowling Green 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.