Bowling Green vs. Georgia Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Bowling Green Falcons (1-3) will look to upset the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The Yellow Jackets are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 22.5 points. The over/under is set at 51.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia Tech vs. Bowling Green matchup.
Bowling Green vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
Bowling Green vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia Tech (-22.5)
|51.5
|-2000
|+1000
|FanDuel
|Georgia Tech (-22.5)
|51.5
|-2100
|+1000
Bowling Green vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- Bowling Green has won one game against the spread this year.
- The Falcons have been an underdog by 22.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Georgia Tech has won two games against the spread this season.
Bowling Green 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
