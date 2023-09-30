The Bowling Green Falcons (1-3) will look to upset the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The Yellow Jackets are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 22.5 points. The over/under is set at 51.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia Tech vs. Bowling Green matchup.

Bowling Green vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Bowling Green vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Tech Moneyline Bowling Green Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia Tech (-22.5) 51.5 -2000 +1000
FanDuel Georgia Tech (-22.5) 51.5 -2100 +1000

Week 5 Odds

Bowling Green vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

  • Bowling Green has won one game against the spread this year.
  • The Falcons have been an underdog by 22.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • Georgia Tech has won two games against the spread this season.

Bowling Green 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

