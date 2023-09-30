Cheyenne Knight will compete at the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club, taking place from September 29-30.

Looking to place a wager on Knight at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +6600 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

Cheyenne Knight Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Knight has finished better than par once, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Knight has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in two of her last 14 rounds.

In her past five tournaments, Knight has had an average finish of 51st.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut twice.

Knight has had an average finish of 51st in her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 27 -4 283 0 16 1 3 $609,501

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Pinnacle Country Club will play at 6,438 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,025.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pinnacle Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Knight has played in the past year has been 145 yards longer than the 6,438 yards Pinnacle Country Club will be at for this event.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Knight's Last Time Out

Knight shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the second percentile of the field.

Her 4.00-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship ranked in the 56th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.01).

Knight was better than just 7% of the golfers at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.85.

Knight did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Knight carded three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Knight's four birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the field average (5.3).

At that last tournament, Knight had a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Knight finished the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, underperforming the field average, 3.5.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Knight fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding three.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.