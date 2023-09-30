When the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies play the Dayton Flyers at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our computer model predicts the Tommies will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Dayton vs. St. Thomas (MN) Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction St. Thomas (MN) (-5.9) 50.7 St. Thomas (MN) 28, Dayton 22

Dayton Betting Info (2022)

The Flyers put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of three of Flyers games last season went over the point total.

St. Thomas (MN) Betting Info (2022)

The Tommies compiled a 7-2-0 record against the spread last season.

The Tommies and their opponent combined to hit the over four out of nine times last year.

Flyers vs. Tommies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dayton 34.8 31.3 57 22 12.5 40.5 St. Thomas (MN) 21 30.8 35.5 27 6.5 34.5

