The Dayton Flyers (2-2) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Welcome Stadium in a Pioneer League clash.

Defensively, Dayton has been a top-25 unit, ranking 10th-best by giving up just 219.3 yards per game. The offense ranks 41st (387.5 yards per game). With 21.0 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, St. Thomas (MN) ranks 80th in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 85th, giving up 30.8 points per contest.

Dayton vs. St. Thomas (MN) Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Dayton, Ohio Venue: Welcome Stadium

Dayton vs. St. Thomas (MN) Key Statistics

Dayton St. Thomas (MN) 387.5 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 308.5 (73rd) 219.3 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 256.0 (31st) 203.5 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.5 (46th) 184.0 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.0 (103rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Dayton Stats Leaders

Dante Casciola has compiled 536 yards (134.0 ypg) on 35-of-61 passing with four touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Michael Neel has 349 rushing yards on 70 carries with three touchdowns.

Cole Dow has been handed the ball 41 times this year and racked up 178 yards (44.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

Gavin Lochow's team-leading 198 yards as a receiver have come on eight receptions (out of 10 targets) with two touchdowns.

Joe Swanson has caught 10 passes for 143 yards (35.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Derek Willits has hauled in 11 receptions for 137 yards, an average of 34.3 yards per game.

St. Thomas (MN) Stats Leaders

Tak Tateoka has racked up 337 yards on 58.2% passing while collecting two touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Shawn Shipman has run for 420 yards on 58 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Hope Adebayo has taken 43 carries and totaled 172 yards with two touchdowns.

Andrew McElroy's 206 receiving yards (51.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 11 catches on zero targets.

Bryce Boyd has six receptions (on four targets) for a total of 82 yards (20.5 yards per game) this year.

Jacob Wildermuth has racked up 73 reciving yards (18.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

