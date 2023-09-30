The No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs (4-0) will face off against their MWC-rival, the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-4) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. The Wolf Pack will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 24.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 49.5 points.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fresno State vs. Nevada matchup in this article.

Fresno State vs. Nevada Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Fresno, California
  • Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Fresno State vs. Nevada Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fresno State Moneyline Nevada Moneyline
BetMGM Fresno State (-24.5) 49.5 -3000 +1150
FanDuel Fresno State (-24.5) 50.5 -2800 +1160

Week 5 Odds

Fresno State vs. Nevada Betting Trends

  • Fresno State is 3-0-0 ATS this season.
  • The Bulldogs have covered the spread when playing as at least 24.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
  • Nevada has covered twice in three games with a spread this season.
  • The Wolf Pack have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 24.5-point underdogs.

Fresno State & Nevada 2023 Futures Odds

Fresno State
To Win the MWC +210 Bet $100 to win $210
Nevada
To Win the MWC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

