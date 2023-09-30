The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to win their game against the Auburn Tigers at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 30, according to our computer projection model. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Georgia vs. Auburn Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Auburn (+14.5) Over (45.5) Georgia 25, Auburn 24

Week 5 Predictions

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bulldogs' implied win probability is 86.7%.

The Bulldogs are winless against the spread this season.

Georgia has not covered a spread (0-4) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

One Bulldogs game (out of four) has hit the over this season.

The average total for Georgia games this season has been 54.8, 9.3 points higher than the total for this game.

Auburn Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 18.2% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

The Tigers are 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

One of the Tigers' four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

The average over/under in Auburn games this season is 9.4 more points than the point total of 45.5 in this outing.

Bulldogs vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 41.5 11.3 41.5 11.3 -- -- Auburn 32 16 52 13.5 12 18.5

