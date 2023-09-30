The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club from September 29-30 will feature Jeongeun Lee6 as part of the field, as the golfers take on the par-71, 6,438-yard course, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 on offer.

Looking to bet on Lee6 at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +6600 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Lee6 Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Jeongeun Lee6 Insights

Lee6 has finished below par on seven occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has recorded a top-five score in two of her last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over her last 18 rounds, Lee6 has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Lee6 has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five events.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

Lee6 has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 38 -2 280 0 15 1 1 $567,867

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,438 yards, 587 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Pinnacle Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Lee6 has played in the past year (6,583 yards) is 145 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,438).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Lee6's Last Time Out

Lee6 was in the 0 percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.50 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which placed her in the 56th percentile of the field.

Lee6 was better than 64% of the competitors at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.85.

Lee6 did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Lee6 recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

Lee6's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the field average of 5.3.

At that most recent outing, Lee6 had a bogey or worse on three of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Lee6 ended the Kroger Queen City Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.5), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Kroger Queen City Championship averaged 1.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Lee6 finished without one.

