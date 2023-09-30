The Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-1) hit the road for a MAC clash against the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Dix Stadium.

With 422 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 20th-worst in the FBS, Miami (OH) has had to lean on its 51st-ranked offense (416.3 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. Kent State has plenty of room to improve, as it ranks sixth-worst in total yards per game (284.5) and 18th-worst in total yards surrendered per game (424.3).

Find out how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kent State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Kent State vs. Miami (OH) Key Statistics

Kent State Miami (OH) 284.5 (126th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.3 (61st) 424.3 (107th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422 (105th) 136.3 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.5 (32nd) 148.3 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.8 (91st) 3 (12th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (48th) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (76th)

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo has recored 593 passing yards, or 148.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 54.4% of his passes and has thrown one touchdown with three interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Gavin Garcia, has carried the ball 70 times for 288 yards (72 per game) with two touchdowns.

Xavier Williams has collected 126 yards (on 37 attempts) with one touchdown.

Trell Harris' 233 receiving yards (58.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 receptions on 22 targets with one touchdown.

Chrishon McCray has nine receptions (on 18 targets) for a total of 129 yards (32.3 yards per game) this year.

Justin Holmes' 10 targets have resulted in eight grabs for 83 yards.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has thrown for 846 yards (211.5 ypg) to lead Miami (OH), completing 61.4% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 82 rushing yards on 22 carries.

Rashad Amos has racked up 214 yards on 43 carries while finding the end zone one time.

This season, Jordan Brunson has carried the ball 11 times for 131 yards (32.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Gage Larvadain's leads his squad with 455 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 19 receptions (out of 27 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Joe Wilkins has put up a 116-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes on 17 targets.

Miles Marshall's five receptions are good enough for 81 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Miami (OH) or Kent State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.