The Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-1) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-3) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Dix Stadium. The Golden Flashes will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 15.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 47.5 points.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (OH) vs. Kent State matchup.

Kent State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kent State vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami (OH) Moneyline Kent State Moneyline BetMGM Miami (OH) (-15.5) 47.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Miami (OH) (-15.5) 48.5 -780 +530 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Kent State vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

Kent State has won one game against the spread this season.

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once when an underdog by 15.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Miami (OH) has covered twice in three chances against the spread this season.

Kent State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.