Oddsmakers heavily favor the Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-1) when they visit the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in a matchup between MAC foes at Dix Stadium. Miami (OH) is favored by 14.5 points. The total for this matchup has been set at 50 points.

Miami (OH) ranks 41st in scoring offense (34.3 points per game) and 91st in scoring defense (27.5 points allowed per game) this season. This season has been difficult for Kent State on both offense and defense, as it is posting just 15.0 points per contest (sixth-worst) and allowing 36.8 points per game (10th-worst).

Kent State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Location: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

Dix Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Miami (OH) vs Kent State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Miami (OH) -14.5 -110 -110 50 -110 -110 -650 +450

Kent State Betting Records & Stats

Kent State is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once when an underdog by 14.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Out of Kent State's three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

This season, Kent State has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

Kent State has been at least a +450 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo has 593 passing yards, or 148.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 54.4% of his passes and has recorded one touchdown with three interceptions.

Gavin Garcia is his team's leading rusher with 70 carries for 288 yards, or 72.0 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Xavier Williams has piled up 37 carries and totaled 126 yards with one touchdown.

Trell Harris has racked up 233 receiving yards on 13 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Chrishon McCray has caught nine passes and compiled 129 receiving yards (32.3 per game).

Justin Holmes' 10 targets have resulted in eight receptions for 83 yards.

CJ West paces the team with 1.0 sack, and also has 2.0 TFL and nine tackles.

Devin Nicholson, Kent State's tackle leader, has 29 tackles and 3.0 TFL this year.

Nick Giacolone leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 15 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one pass defended.

