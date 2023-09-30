SEC foes will meet when the No. 13 LSU Tigers (3-1) meet the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (3-1). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is LSU vs. Ole Miss?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ole Miss 40, LSU 18

Ole Miss 40, LSU 18 LSU is 2-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Ole Miss lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Rebels have played as an underdog of +120 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+3)



Ole Miss (+3) LSU has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Tigers have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Ole Miss has covered the spread twice this season.

The Rebels have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (66.5)



Under (66.5) LSU and its opponents have combined to score more than 66.5 points in a game once this season.

There has been just one game featuring Ole Miss this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 66.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 84.8 points per game, 18.3 points more than the total of 66.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

LSU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.3 55.5 55.3 Implied Total AVG 32.7 37 30.5 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Ole Miss

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.2 61.5 59.5 Implied Total AVG 35.7 39 34 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

