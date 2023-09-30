Our computer model predicts the Miami (OH) RedHawks will defeat the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday, September 30 at 2:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Dix Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Miami (OH) vs. Kent State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kent State (+14.5) Over (50.5) Miami (OH) 29, Kent State 25

Week 5 MAC Predictions

Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the RedHawks' implied win probability is 86.7%.

The RedHawks have posted two wins against the spread this season.

Miami (OH) has had two games (out of three) hit the over this year.

Miami (OH) games this season have posted an average total of 44.2, which is 6.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Kent State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Golden Flashes based on the moneyline is 18.2%.

The Golden Flashes are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Kent State is 1-2 against the spread when an underdog by 14.5 points or more this year.

Out of theGolden Flashes' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

The average total in Kent State games this year is 2.3 more points than the point total of 50.5 for this outing.

RedHawks vs. Golden Flashes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami (OH) 34.3 27.5 62 20 25 30 Kent State 15 36.8 38 10 7.3 45.7

