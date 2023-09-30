MAC foes match up when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-1) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-3) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Dix Stadium.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks 20th-worst in the FBS (422.0 yards allowed per game), Miami (OH) has put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 51st in the FBS offensively averaging 416.3 yards per game. Kent State has plenty of room to improve, as it ranks sixth-worst in total yards per game (284.5) and 18th-worst in total yards allowed per game (424.3).

Read on below for all the info on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Miami (OH) vs. Kent State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Miami (OH) vs. Kent State Key Statistics

Miami (OH) Kent State 416.3 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.5 (126th) 422.0 (105th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.3 (107th) 195.5 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.3 (88th) 220.8 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.3 (123rd) 5 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (12th) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (76th)

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has compiled 846 yards (211.5 ypg) on 51-of-83 passing with nine touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 82 rushing yards (20.5 ypg) on 22 carries.

Rashad Amos has 214 rushing yards on 43 carries with one touchdown.

This season, Jordan Brunson has carried the ball 11 times for 131 yards (32.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Gage Larvadain's leads his squad with 455 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 19 catches (out of 27 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Joe Wilkins has put up a 116-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 10 passes on 17 targets.

Miles Marshall has a total of 81 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing five throws.

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo leads Kent State with 593 yards on 43-of-79 passing with one touchdown compared to three interceptions this season.

Gavin Garcia has rushed for 288 yards on 70 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Xavier Williams has piled up 37 carries and totaled 126 yards with one touchdown.

Trell Harris leads his team with 233 receiving yards on 13 catches with one touchdown.

Chrishon McCray has put together a 129-yard season so far. He's caught nine passes on 18 targets.

Justin Holmes' 10 targets have resulted in eight receptions for 83 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Miami (OH) or Kent State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.