Miami (OH) vs. Kent State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-1) will face off against the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-3) in MAC action on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Dix Stadium. The Golden Flashes are currently heavy, 15.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (OH) vs. Kent State matchup.
Miami (OH) vs. Kent State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Kent, Ohio
- Venue: Dix Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Miami (OH) vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (OH) Moneyline
|Kent State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (OH) (-15.5)
|47.5
|-700
|+500
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Miami (OH) (-15.5)
|48.5
|-780
|+530
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 5 Odds
Miami (OH) vs. Kent State Betting Trends
- Miami (OH) has won two games against the spread this season.
- Kent State has won one game against the spread this year.
- The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once when an underdog by 15.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
Miami (OH) 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+800
|Bet $100 to win $800
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.