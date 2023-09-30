Noelvi Marte carries a 14-game hitting streak into the Cincinnati Reds' (82-78) game versus the St. Louis Cardinals (69-91) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, at Busch Stadium.

The Reds will look to Connor Phillips (1-0) versus the Cardinals and Drew Rom (1-4).

Reds vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Phillips - CIN (1-0, 5.66 ERA) vs Rom - STL (1-4, 7.98 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Phillips

Phillips (1-0) will take the mound for the Reds, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 22-year-old has pitched to a 5.66 ERA this season with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.4 walks per nine across four games.

Phillips has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Rom

Rom (1-4 with a 7.98 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.

The 23-year-old has put up a 7.98 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings during seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .336 to opposing hitters.

So far this year, Rom has not registered a quality start.

Rom has put up two starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

In one of his seven total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Drew Rom vs. Reds

The opposing Reds offense has a collective .249 batting average, and is 16th in the league with 1350 total hits and ninth in MLB action with 774 runs scored. They have the 11th-ranked slugging percentage (.419) and are 14th in all of MLB with 195 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Reds this season, Rom has pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits.

