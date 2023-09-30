The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild (.111 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Drew Rom and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom

Drew Rom TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is batting .225 with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks.

Fairchild has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has homered in five games this season (6.0%), homering in 2% of his plate appearances.

Fairchild has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (23.8%), with more than one RBI in six of them (7.1%).

He has scored in 26 games this season (31.0%), including four multi-run games (4.8%).

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .190 AVG .259 .295 OBP .347 .333 SLG .426 8 XBH 13 3 HR 2 10 RBI 17 38/13 K/BB 28/12 2 SB 6

